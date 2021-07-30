Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BUD. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. 268,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

