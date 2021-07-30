ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

