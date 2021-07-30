Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $9.25

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

NLY stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

