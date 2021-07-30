Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $384.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.08. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

