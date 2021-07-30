Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,523.50 ($19.90). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,494.50 ($19.53), with a volume of 744,192 shares changing hands.

ANTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,468.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

