Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,523.50 ($19.90). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,494.50 ($19.53), with a volume of 744,192 shares changing hands.

ANTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,468.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

