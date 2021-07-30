Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 52,522 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,759,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.92. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

