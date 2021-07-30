Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.96. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.