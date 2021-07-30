Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

