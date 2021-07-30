Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0018

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $38.11 million and approximately $861,157.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

