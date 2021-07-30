Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 5.6%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $93.53. Approximately 7,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 265,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.