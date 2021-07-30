Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 5.6%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $93.53. Approximately 7,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 265,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.
Separately, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92.
In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.