AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Critical Review

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Two Rivers Water & Farming and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.57%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming $70,000.00 291.79 $3.72 million N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Two Rivers Water & Farming has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Two Rivers Water & Farming beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

