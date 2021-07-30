Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report $77.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Appian posted sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $117.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.55. Appian has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

