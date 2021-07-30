Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 43.3% in July

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $77.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

