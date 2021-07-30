Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.34 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

