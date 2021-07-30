AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,050 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

