AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,977 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $194.61 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.57. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

