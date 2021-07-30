AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,709 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 214.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

