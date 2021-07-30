AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

