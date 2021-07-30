AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.61 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

