AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 261.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $72,000,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.24 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.