AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,534 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tronox worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,930,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

