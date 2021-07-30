AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 36,184 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of International Money Express worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Money Express by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in International Money Express by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.43 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $643.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

