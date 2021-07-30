AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 86,417 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,688,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FSP stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

