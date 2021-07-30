AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

