AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

