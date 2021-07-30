AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TTM Technologies worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

