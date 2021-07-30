AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

CHRS stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $995.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.