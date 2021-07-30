AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

