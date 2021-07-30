AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,813 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Luminex worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Luminex by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Luminex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

