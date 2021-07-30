AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 110.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Banner worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Banner by 81.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Banner by 29.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

