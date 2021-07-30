AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vectrus worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE:VEC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.