AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $7,211,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

