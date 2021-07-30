AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 375.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 221,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 143,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

