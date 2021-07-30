AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of FND opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $122.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.