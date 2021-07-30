AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,410 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of eGain worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 162.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

EGAN opened at $11.73 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

