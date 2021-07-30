AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $36,979,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.87 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

