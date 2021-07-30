AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Standex International worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

