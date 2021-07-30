AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

BBSI stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

