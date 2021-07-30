AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 68,679 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,679 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $771.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

