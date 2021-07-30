AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

