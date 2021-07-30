ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.23 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

