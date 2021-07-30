ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 330,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

