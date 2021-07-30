ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 330,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

