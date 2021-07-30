Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Ares Management stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,448. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.