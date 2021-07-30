Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 818670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

