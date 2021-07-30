Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.37. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 457,199 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.12.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.