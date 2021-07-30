Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.81 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 493,549 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.95.

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

