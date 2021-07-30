Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.09. 858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

