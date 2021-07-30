Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 127,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Artesian Resources by 18.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Artesian Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

