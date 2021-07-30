Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $107.87

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.87, but opened at $103.21. Arvinas shares last traded at $104.09, with a volume of 1,422 shares trading hands.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

